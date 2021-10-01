Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $295.10

Shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 295.10 ($3.86) and last traded at GBX 294.90 ($3.85), with a volume of 2203049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 292 ($3.81).

MRW has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Thursday, September 9th. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 284.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 227.66.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.