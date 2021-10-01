Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $602.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) will report sales of $602.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Woodward’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $587.10 million and the highest is $613.00 million. Woodward posted sales of $531.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Woodward will report full year sales of $2.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Woodward.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $556.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.67.

In other news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $165,749.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $665,638,000 after buying an additional 81,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,027,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,081,000 after purchasing an additional 38,243 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,728,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,422,000 after acquiring an additional 299,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,422,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,776,000 after acquiring an additional 126,192 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.64. The stock had a trading volume of 297,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,346. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day moving average is $121.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

