Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,267 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 18.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 47.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WOR opened at $52.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $75.45.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Geoffrey G. Gilmore sold 9,497 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $579,222.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 188,514 shares in the company, valued at $11,497,468.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,497 shares of company stock worth $766,542. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOR shares. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

