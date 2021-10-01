Xend Finance (XEND) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 1st. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $1.04 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000539 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00066774 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.87 or 0.00106273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00143209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,703.99 or 0.99664394 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,238.13 or 0.06765189 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Xend Finance

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.