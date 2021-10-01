Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading Down 4.9%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) was down 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.87. Approximately 1,404 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 270,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.94.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.85.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XMTR. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

