Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,444 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,402 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Albemarle by 43.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.81.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $218.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $84.57 and a 52 week high of $253.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.32 and its 200 day moving average is $184.34. The company has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

