Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $167,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $111,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. upped their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their price target on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.27.

Shares of CIEN opened at $51.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

