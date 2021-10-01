Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of FE opened at $35.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.30. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.