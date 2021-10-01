Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter worth $45,126,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2,672.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after buying an additional 97,016 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after buying an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 65.2% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,574,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $264.62 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.25 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.60 and its 200 day moving average is $280.96. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

