Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,963 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Thor Industries by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after buying an additional 868,264 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on THO. Northcoast Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.78.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.64 and a 12-month high of $152.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.21. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.