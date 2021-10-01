XTRABYTES (XBY) Achieves Market Cap of $406,976.35

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. One XTRABYTES coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $406,976.35 and approximately $128.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded down 54.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About XTRABYTES

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global . The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

Buying and Selling XTRABYTES

