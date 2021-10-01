Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

Shares of XTR opened at GBX 4.55 ($0.06) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £38.45 million and a P/E ratio of -22.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.66. Xtract Resources has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12).

In related news, insider Colin Bird acquired 2,054,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £82,188 ($107,379.15).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

