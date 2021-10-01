Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $63,034.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Xuez coin can currently be bought for $0.0243 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xuez has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Xuez has a total market cap of $101,573.84 and $63,034.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Xuez Profile

Xuez is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,143,746 coins and its circulating supply is 4,177,312 coins. The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Xuez

