Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $136.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $123.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $659,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after purchasing an additional 22,548 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 8,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Xylem by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 27,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xylem by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 883,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,004,000 after purchasing an additional 146,732 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

