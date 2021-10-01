YEE (YEE) Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. YEE has a market cap of $1.49 million and $415,127.00 worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YEE coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YEE has traded down 30.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00055172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00116270 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.72 or 0.00205932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011949 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

