Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Achieves Market Cap of $3.96 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 1st. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.96 million and $1.66 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000837 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064614 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00100530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00134259 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,149.38 or 1.00018742 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,202.53 or 0.06793579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

