Yield Stake Finance (YI12) Hits Market Capitalization of $62,908.82

Yield Stake Finance (CURRENCY:YI12) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 1st. Yield Stake Finance has a total market cap of $62,908.82 and approximately $568.00 worth of Yield Stake Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Yield Stake Finance has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One Yield Stake Finance coin can now be purchased for $5.66 or 0.00011720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002135 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00066413 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.66 or 0.00104857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00142891 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.45 or 0.99839235 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,250.63 or 0.06728668 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002516 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Stake Finance Coin Profile

Yield Stake Finance’s total supply is 11,111 coins. Yield Stake Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yfinance12 . The official website for Yield Stake Finance is yifistake.finance . Yield Stake Finance’s official Twitter account is @Yfinance12

Yield Stake Finance Coin Trading

