yOUcash (YOUC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $139,499.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

