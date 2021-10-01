Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Youdao from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Youdao from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Youdao has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.87.

NYSE:DAO opened at $12.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.90. Youdao has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $42.17.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Youdao by 900.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Youdao by 43.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at about $296,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.