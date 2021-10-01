Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to Post $2.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will report earnings per share of $2.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.50. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ANET. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

NYSE:ANET opened at $343.64 on Tuesday. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $200.35 and a 1-year high of $384.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $365.85 and a 200 day moving average of $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.27, for a total transaction of $3,722,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,650.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total transaction of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,353 shares of company stock worth $79,478,327. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 143.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,087,000 after purchasing an additional 107,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

