Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LX. DBS Vickers cut shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

LexinFintech stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

