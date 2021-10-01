Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for LexinFintech’s earnings. LexinFintech reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that LexinFintech will report full-year earnings of $2.04 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover LexinFintech.
LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%.
LexinFintech stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. LexinFintech has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,805,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LexinFintech by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,355,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,082,000 after acquiring an additional 122,856 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $506,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,056,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.
LexinFintech Company Profile
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
