Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.71. LKQ posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 18.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on LKQ. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.33. 17,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,979. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.66. LKQ has a 1-year low of $27.28 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.73.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth $62,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

