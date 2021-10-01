Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $833.75 Million

Equities analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) will post sales of $833.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $841.00 million and the lowest is $825.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $715.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full year sales of $3.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDAQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.81.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total value of $293,291.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $170,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 33.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $192.37. 7,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,546. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average of $174.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.95%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

