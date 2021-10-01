Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to Post $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Residential Investment also reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $14,284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,127,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,688,000 after buying an additional 59,013 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 16,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 105,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. 48.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRZ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $7.27 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New Residential Investment (NRZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.