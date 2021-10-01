Zacks: Analysts Expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to Announce $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) to announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Enbridge.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 48.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.84. 105,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,027. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.84. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.51%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

