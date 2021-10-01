Zacks: Analysts Expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to Post $0.65 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Graco posted earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $507.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.01 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $1,020,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,765,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,269,176,000 after purchasing an additional 109,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Graco by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,895,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,659,000 after purchasing an additional 340,275 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Graco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,520,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,906,000 after purchasing an additional 580,896 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.97 on Tuesday. Graco has a twelve month low of $60.52 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.