Zacks: Analysts Expect Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Announce Earnings of $2.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will announce $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the highest is $2.06. Saia posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.80 to $8.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saia.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $571.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.40 million. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.31.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of Saia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Saia by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 94,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Saia by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Saia by 103.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 27,735 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Saia during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,904,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Saia by 102.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAIA traded up $5.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $243.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,459. Saia has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $228.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saia (SAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.