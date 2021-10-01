Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) to post ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ChemoCentryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.51). ChemoCentryx posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($1.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.84) to ($1.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ChemoCentryx.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 568.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $79.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.88.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.46. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 288.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engages in the development and commercialization of medicines. It focuses on inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. Its drug candidates such as Avacopan and CCX140, selectively blocks a specific chemoattractant receptor, leaving the rest of the immune system intact.

