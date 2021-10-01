Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for KLA’s earnings. KLA reported sales of $1.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KLA will report full year sales of $8.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.50 billion to $8.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover KLA.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%.

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $364.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $334.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.29. KLA has a 52-week low of $190.21 and a 52-week high of $374.60.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

