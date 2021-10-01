Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.43 Billion

Equities analysts expect Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.42 billion. Lululemon Athletica reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.21 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $473.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.32.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $404.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.80. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $437.32.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total value of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,404.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock worth $13,501,272 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,983,590,000 after purchasing an additional 65,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,015,000 after purchasing an additional 104,024 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $545,626,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $442,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

