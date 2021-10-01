Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $44.53. 33,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,577. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN)

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.