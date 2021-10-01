Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings. National Retail Properties posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $44.53. 33,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,577. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $31.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.46%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

