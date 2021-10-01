Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full-year sales of $620,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $770,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 69.23% and a negative net margin of 3,546.69%.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 152,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 45,264 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 53,176 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. 7.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VBLT traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,032. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.18. The stock has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.00. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $3.17.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is in the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. Its programs include cancer, inflammation, and VB-600 which are focused on treating tumors, ovarian cancer, and chronic immune-related indications.

