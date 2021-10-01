Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. Williams-Sonoma reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year sales of $8.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.87 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.09.

WSM stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.90. 1,352,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,557. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. Williams-Sonoma has a 12 month low of $87.94 and a 12 month high of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $396,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,090 shares of company stock worth $10,368,734. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $2,568,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at $225,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

