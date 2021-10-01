Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post $0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.15. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 54%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $4.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $63.04 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $71.93 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Securities raised Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,729,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

