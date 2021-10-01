Zacks: Brokerages Expect Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) to Announce $4.55 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will announce earnings per share of $4.55 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem reported earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 789.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Braskem will report full year earnings of $8.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.58 to $9.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braskem.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Braskem had a negative return on equity of 811.92% and a net margin of 11.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAK. Zacks Investment Research cut Braskem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Braskem in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braskem by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 17,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000.

BAK stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $22.16. 166,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,493. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $26.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.66.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

