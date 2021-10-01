Zacks: Brokerages Expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Charles River Laboratories International reported earnings per share of $2.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.88 to $10.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.58 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $914.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.79.

CRL opened at $412.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52-week low of $219.79 and a 52-week high of $460.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $425.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.64.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total value of $1,123,456.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock valued at $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

