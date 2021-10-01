Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.97 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Denali Therapeutics (DNLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.