Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) to Announce -$0.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.30). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $22.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 2,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $117,778.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,558 shares of company stock worth $4,089,797. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNLI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $359,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,788 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 96,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

DNLI stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.15. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.97 and a beta of 1.88. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.94.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

