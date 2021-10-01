Zacks: Brokerages Expect FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post -$0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.41) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.80) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. FibroGen posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 217.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in FibroGen by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,272,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in FibroGen by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 409,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 220,297 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in FibroGen by 106,587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 24,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in FibroGen by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGEN stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.35. 17,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,386. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.07. The company has a market capitalization of $958.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 0.93.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

