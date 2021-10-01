Zacks: Brokerages Expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will announce ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.19). Liminal BioSciences reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liminal BioSciences.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.54). Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Liminal BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Liminal BioSciences stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,629. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a market cap of $69.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.68.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

