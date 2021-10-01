Zacks: Brokerages Expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to post sales of $143.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for NovoCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $562.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.70 million to $576.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $638.17 million, with estimates ranging from $630.90 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.14.

In related news, insider Frank X. Leonard sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $74,644.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,230,816.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,457 shares of company stock worth $4,645,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $116.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average of $169.05. NovoCure has a twelve month low of $107.90 and a twelve month high of $232.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,322.94 and a beta of 1.10.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

