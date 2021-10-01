Zacks: Brokerages Expect SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.39. SPX reported earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SPX.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.55 million. SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SPX by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SPX by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPX by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 970,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,279,000 after acquiring an additional 35,607 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in SPX by 111,472.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 12,262 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SPX by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 298,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,219. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.86. SPX has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX (SPXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.