Zacks Investment Research Downgrades EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) to Hold

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EastGroup Properties is a self-administered real estate investment trust focused on ownership, acquisition and selective development of industrial properties. The company pursues a three-pronged investment strategy that includes: the acquisition of industrial properties at favorable initial yields, with opportunities to improve cash flow performance through management; selective development of industrial properties in markets where they already has a presence and where market conditions justify such investments; and the acquisition of existing public & private companies. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.75.

NYSE:EGP traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.01. The stock had a trading volume of 155,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,247. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $130.64 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EastGroup Properties news, EVP John F. Coleman sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.38, for a total value of $333,222.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,710,365.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

