Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a peer perform rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.67.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $46.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $36.18 and a 52 week high of $51.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.68%.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

