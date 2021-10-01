Zacks Investment Research Downgrades JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) to Hold

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded JMP Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research cut JMP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

JMP stock opened at $7.47 on Wednesday. JMP Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.80 million. JMP Group had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 6.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that JMP Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn H. Tongue sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $74,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 220,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,475.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc purchased 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.06 per share, with a total value of $28,232.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,335 shares of company stock valued at $227,151 in the last three months. 59.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JMP. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in JMP Group by 127.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 210,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 118,332 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in JMP Group by 19,963.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 37.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JMP Group by 291.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 15,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

JMP Group LLC provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients, and alternative asset management products and services to institutional investors and high net-worth individuals. It operates through three segments: Broker-Dealer, Asset Management, and Investment.

