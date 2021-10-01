Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Sell

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

LNDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research raised shares of Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Landec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The company has a market cap of $271.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 1.05. Landec has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Landec will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNDC. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Landec by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

