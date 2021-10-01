Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuwellis in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

NUWE stock opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.79. Nuwellis has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company has a market cap of $22.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.17. Nuwellis had a negative net margin of 206.57% and a negative return on equity of 74.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nuwellis will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter worth $943,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $730,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 10.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

