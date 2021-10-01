Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) to Hold

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Persimmon plc designs, develops and builds residential housing. It operates primarily under brand name Persimmon Homes which offers studio apartments and family homes. The Charles Church brand provides premium homes. The Space4 brand engaged in timber frame manufacturing and Westbury Partnership deals. Persimmon plc is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Persimmon stock opened at $73.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.17. Persimmon has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $95.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

