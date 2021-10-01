Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) to Hold

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pinterest is benefiting from user base expansion boosted by coronavirus-led social distancing norms. Availability of features like Today and Shop tab for Pinners are key catalysts. Also, enhanced product offerings, new conversion insights, wider Pinner and advertiser base, simplified ad systems through Verified Merchant Program and Pinterest Partners Program for small businesses and improved advertisers’ ability to measure the effectiveness of their ad spend are expected to aid advertising revenues in the near term. Growing Gen Z and millennial user base is a major growth driver in the long haul. Partnership with Shopify is helping smaller merchants to get on Pinterest. Notably, shares have underperformed the industry year to date. However, growing expenses to expand domestically and internationally will weigh on profits in the near term.”

Several other research firms have also commented on PINS. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pinterest from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

PINS opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.18. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $3,015,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 839,781 shares of company stock valued at $53,048,129. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Pinterest by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Pinterest by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

