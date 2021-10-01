Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) to Hold

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Primis Financial Corp. provides financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses through full-service branches principally in Virginia and Maryland as well as through certain internet and mobile applications. Primis Financial Corp., formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia Inc., is based in MCLEAN, Va. “

Shares of Primis Financial stock opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Primis Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.93.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $26.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.04%. Research analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash purchased 2,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Primis Financial in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

