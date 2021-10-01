Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) to Sell

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company with a proprietary technology platform focused on discovering and developing peptide-based new chemical entities to address significant unmet medical needs. The Company’s initial lead product candidates consists of PTG-100 and PTG-200, which have the potential to transform the existing treatment paradigm for inflammatory bowel disease, a GI disease consisting primarily of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease; PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Milpitas, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTGX opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $842.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.14). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 299.39%. The company had revenue of $2.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTGX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

